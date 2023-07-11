What to Know About International Travel

Planning to do some jet-setting out of the country? While international travel can seem intimidating, here are some tips to help ensure smooth sailing on your next adventure:

1. Apply for your passport early

Passports are required for international travel. To that end, the U.S. State Department recommends applying for your passport several months in advance of your travel dates as the standard turnaround time for a new passport is 10 to 13 weeks. If you already have a passport, make sure it has at least six months of validity remaining at all times when traveling abroad to avoid potential travel disruptions.

2. Do your research

Do you have your destination picked out? Now is the time to do a bit of research to familiarize yourself with the area’s customs, culture, language, currency, tipping practices, and more. And speaking of money, bring a mix of local currency and credit cards to pay for your day-to-day vacation expenses, as not all credit cards are universally accepted. In addition, make sure to divide up your travel cash and credit cards so they are not all in the same spot in case of theft.

3. Work with a travel agent

The professionals at Crystal Lake Travel can take the stress out of planning an overseas trip by doing the work for you. Besides handling every detail of your vacation itinerary, your travel agent can also troubleshoot unexpected issues, such as flight delays, cancellations, or changes in plans. They can also help you score better deals on flights, accommodations, excursions, and more, as they often have access to special rates and discounts that are not available to the general public.

For more information about international travel, or to have your next fabulous international vacation planned for you and your family, please contact:

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza, Crystal Lake IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 :

http://www.cltravelagency.com/ .

Crystal Lake Travel Sponsored Logo