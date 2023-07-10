Tina Naponelli Pays Tribute to Carole King Under the Stars at Arts On The Green

Great outdoor summer entertainment is back in Crystal Lake! Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present its third annual outdoor summer series Arts on the Green at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Avenue.

The second installment of this incredible series will be held on July 15th at 7:00 p.m., featuring Tina Naponelli in Tapestry Unraveled: the Music of Carole King. Hailed as one of the most successful and talented female pop artists, King has carved out an iconic place in music history. From her early years as the songwriter of classics like “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” (The Shirelles) and “Take Good Care of My Baby” (Bobby Vee), Carole King began her rise to the Music Hall of Fame. In 1971, her solo album Tapestry launched her to the top of the charts with hits like “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Natural Woman”; she won four Grammy Awards for Best Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female honors.

Tina Naponelli captures the true essence of Carole King in this amazing tribute performance, with her powerful voice and soulful dedication paying homage to the iconic Queen of Pop. Together with her bold 5-piece band, Naponelli creates impressive renditions of “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Chains,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” among other favorites.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order your tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for those 21+).

Tickets are $35, $30, or $25, depending on seating zone, and children’s tickets are $13. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Arts on the Green is now offering bottled wine pre-orders! Make your visit to Arts on the Green even more memorable; add a bottle of wine to your order when you purchase tickets online, or visit rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green/ .

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

