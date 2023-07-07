Annual Flowers Add Color to Your Garden

Perennial plants fill a garden nicely because of their ability to come back bigger and better year after year. Their blooms can be enjoyed successively, leaving room for colorful annuals. And when you combine annuals and perennials in your landscape, you get to enjoy colorful blooms all summer long. Let’s face it: there is always room for one more plant.

Where can you find the best annuals for your space? At this time of year, check with an independent garden center such as Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center. The facility grows its own annuals, which allows it to offer a vast selection of quality annuals throughout the summer season. There are hundreds of varieties of annuals, and they are available in almost every color of the rainbow.

Full-sun annuals grow strongest if they receive at least six to eight hours of sunlight daily. While petunias and geraniums are popular full-sun plants, don’t forget about calibrachoa, with blooms so bright you barely see the foliage. Marigolds, which also thrive in full sunshine, can be planted around your vegetable gardens to deter rabbits and deer from feasting on your plants. Lantanas, known for their showy flower clusters that attract hummingbirds and butterflies, also continuously bloom throughout the summer.

Wanting to brighten the shady areas of your outdoor space? Go with impatiens and begonias, as they bloom even in the shade. Additionally, the unique foliage of Rex begonia and the many varieties of coleus can help turn a drab, shady spot into a fantastic area for enjoying the cool summer shade.

For best results, be sure to fertilize annuals every other watering.

Stop by Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Crystal Lake or Elburn, and let the knowledgeable staff help you select the right plants to make your yard come alive with color this summer.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center

5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176)

Crystal Lake, IL

Ph: 815-459-8130

and

42W075 IL Rt. 38

Elburn, IL

Phone: 630-365-5665

www.countrysideflowershop.com

Countryside Flower Shop Logo 2020