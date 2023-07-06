July At The Dole

The Dole hosts many events throughout the year, and Lakeside Festival, a four-day celebration over Independence Day, is a favorite. This year was just as fabulous as years past, and The Dole will bring more fun throughout July.

Farmers Market+ At The Dole jumps back into gear this Sunday, July 9th, and will be open outdoors every Sunday thru October 29th. If you haven’t been to Farmers Market+ yet this year, you will be delighted with the new additions.

The stage has been moved into the circular lawn and a second stage was added to the South Entry, known as Southside Charlie’s (after Charles S. Dole). Additional food options, seating, and a full bar have been added.

The complimentary children’s activities have been moved to the lawn, which gives the parents a more relaxing experience. They can grab a table, have a drink, and listen to music in the shade, under the trees. This also opened up space for more vendor booths. It is a win-win!

With FEST this year, The Dole adopted safer, more effective payment options. This will carry over to Farmers Market+ as well.

All farmers/vendors have their own business. It’s up to them what forms of payment they accept. Only the bar will be electronic, which includes credit/debit cards, Visa/MC/AMEX Gift Cards, and all mobile pay options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

This also applies to Music Under The Trees events.

Speaking of which, the next concert is July 13th, featuring the Mike Dangeroux Orchestra. This “Ravinia-style” music event will take place under the trees overlooking the lake. Pack a picnic or dine from our food trucks - no outside alcohol is allowed.

Please check the website for weekly updates.

www.farmersmarketatthedole.org

Click here for tickets

www.thedole.org/all-dole-events

The Dole

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815.455.8000

www.thedole.org

The Dole Farmers Market+