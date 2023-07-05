Don’t Miss the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market, Every Saturday Through Sept. 30th

The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market has been serving our community for more than a quarter century. The market brings customers to our historic downtown district, which is home to over 180 locally-owned businesses.

Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Depot Park (Woodstock and Williams Streets) from June 17th through September 30th.

Our traditional market offers a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, olive oils, syrup, jams, jellies, and so much more!

The market also features family-friendly activities such as children’s crafts, demonstrations, and music. Stroll and shop the market, and then enjoy breakfast or lunch at one of our downtown restaurants and pop in your favorite shops. Make a day of it!

Be sure to shop and support Downtown Crystal Lake Sidewalk Sales from Thursday, July 13th – Saturday, July 15th!

For additional information about the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org