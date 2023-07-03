Raue Center’s Arts on the Green Kicks Off Summer Series With David Sarkis

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present its third annual outdoor summer series Arts on the Green at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake! The fun begins Saturday, July 8th at 7:00 p.m. with local acoustic singer/songwriter David Sarkis. Sarkis will be joined by an array of lifelong friends, along with a special guest, teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines from the gulf coast of Florida.

David Sarkis is a Wisconsin native who settled in Crystal Lake, IL twelve years ago. A career musician, David has performed his personal brand of one-man acoustic-craft for over 20 years. With a repertoire spanning 50 years, Sarkis performs tunes from James Taylor, Jack Johnson, Jimmy Buffet, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Johnny Cash, Simon and Garfunkel, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Carlos Santana, among others.

Sarkis’ music appeals to all ages; he was a longtime local favorite on Thursday nights at Duke’s Alehouse, where he has performed over 400 shows. He previously spent over two years as a multi-instrumentalist for the Chicago tour of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys, and is also known for his work with the PBS sensation Under the Streetlamp.

Sarkis can also be seen singing and playing guitar and guitanjo in the bluegrass quartet Sugarcreek Road.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order your tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for those 21+).

Tickets are $35, $30, or $25, depending on seating zone, and children’s tickets are $13. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Arts on the Green is now offering bottled wine pre-orders! Make your visit to Arts on the Green even more memorable; add a bottle of wine to your order when you purchase tickets online, or visit rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green/ .

For more information, contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

