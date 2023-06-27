How to Break Up Easily, Quickly, and Inexpensively

Every day attorneys hear from their clients that they want a break-up to be done quickly and cheaply. If you follow this list and avoid negative conduct, you can do it, and you, your children, and your bank accounts will all be better for it.

Be honest with your attorney and listen to their advice. It’s imperative that you disclose all relevant information to your attorney, but in many cases people keep secrets, including:

Money transferred to a friend or family member.



Plans to quit a job or thinking you may be fired.



You really don’t want to have the kids very much, but want to pay less in child support.



Plans to move in or on with a new partner.



Plans to close a business.



Anticipation of a significant bonus or raise.



Plans to sell stock or take IRA/401k withdrawals.



Expect to receive, or have received, an inheritance.



It’s important to not argue with your ex, and to not try to persuade him or her about anything. You won’t be able to convince them that you’re correct.

Embrace that you’ll be sharing decision-making and parenting time. Don’t focus on percentages of parenting time.

Appreciate that you don’t know your ex-spouse any longer. Don’t rely on thinking you know what they would always do.

Understand that all income is marital income and is “ours” until the day the divorce is finalized. Divisions of accounts before the divorce are not final.

Pay the household bills to keep credit scores up. It will be easier to do a buyout/refinance or to find a new place to live.

Hire an attorney who will make a concerted effort to reach a settlement sooner rather than later. Preferably, a settlement can be reached before anything is even filed with the court. Refer to the Collaborative Divorce Illinois organization for lawyers who are committed to peaceful resolutions.

For more information, please contact:

Wakeman Law Group, PC

741 S. McHenry Ave.

Suite A

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-893-6800

wakemanlaw.net

Wakeman Law Group logo