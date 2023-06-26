Raue Center's Arts on the Green Returns With Great Entertainment in the Great Outdoors

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present its third annual outdoor summer concert series, Arts on the Green, at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church (210 McHenry Ave) in Crystal Lake! The fun begins Saturday, July 8th at 7:00 p.m. with local acoustic singer/songwriter David Sarkis, known for the Schubert Theatre run of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys and the PBS sensation Under the Streetlamp. Sarkis will be joined by lifelong friends and teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines.

On July 15th at 7:00 p.m., Tina Naponelli will perform Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to the iconic singer/songwriter with impressive renditions of “I Feel The Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” as well as other favorites.

On July 22nd, Raue Center will present A Little Night Music: the Music of Tony and Grammy Award winner Stephen Sondheim. An all-star cast will honor him with a heartfelt evening of his most popular songs, including hits from West Side Story and Into the Woods.

Forever Simon and Garfunkel will take the stage Saturday, July 29th at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the best-selling duo in Rock’n’Roll history! With humor, harmony, and soaring energy, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will lead the audience on a concert journey through Simon and Garfunkel’s greatest hits.

On Saturday, August 26th at 7:00 p.m., SoundTracks Of A Generation will present Ladies Of The Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Michell. Heather Wood and Julie Miller will take you on an entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs by these groundbreaking artists.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for those ages 21+).

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

