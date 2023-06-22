Improved Air Quality Impacts Health

Lung cancer, headaches, fatigue, and chronic lung diseases including asthma have been linked to poor indoor air quality, according to the American Lung Association (ALA). Pollutants include molds, bacteria, viruses, pollen, animal dander, and particles from dust mites and cockroaches. They don’t only cause infections; these pollutants can trigger allergic reactions or asthma attacks.

To protect yourself, the ALA recommends finding ways to stop pollutants from invading the air you breathe by ventilating the indoors with clean fresh air through a properly functioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, advises controlling home humidity levels to discourage mold growth. Maintaining your home’s humidifying equipment can reduce excess moisture and improve the air quality, while boosting indoor comfort.

Eppers adds that air purifiers work to keep the air clean and free of contaminants that can be inhaled and cause health problems and discomfort. Some models work with ultraviolet light to cleanse the air and stop the spread of toxic indoor pollutants.

“Many companies, including Honeywell, Lennox, and Bryant have systems with ultraviolet lights that are known to kill some viruses,” explained Eppers. “The system works with your furnace. A light shines on the air that re-circulates through the home four to six times a day. Furnace fans run about 1,200 cubic feet a minute. People should leave their furnace fans on; it only costs about $100 extra a year to keep the fan running, which keeps your home’s air circulating.”

Eppers cites research that shows that ultraviolet systems have been shown to be effective at the reduction, disinfection, and elimination of airborne microorganisms.

Call Dowe & Wagner today to learn more about improving the air quality in your home.

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street, Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

Dowe Wagner Bryant logo