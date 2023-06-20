Coming Soon…Lakeside Festival (Fest) 2023 At The Dole

It’s that time of year again, Farmers Market+ will be taking a short pause after the Father’s Day “Special Edition Market+” which included the “Crystal Lake Caffeine & Cars” Car Show & Super-Heroes. If you missed it, don’t fret, there will be another Car Show in August.

There is only one event that could cause the pause for the beloved Farmers Market+, and that is the 43rd Annual Lakeside Festival, also known as FEST at The Dole. This event is one people wait all year for. Fest is a four-day celebration of our nation’s birthday. This celebration includes live music on two stages, carnival rides, a kids’ decorated bike parade, a Corn Hole Tournament, ice cream-eating contests, food, drinks, and an incredible Fireworks display over beautiful Crystal Lake to conclude the weekend. It’s the largest and longest-running festival in McHenry County, and it runs Thursday, June 29th thru Sunday, July 2nd.

This year Fest is kicking off with the Spin Doctors, who’ve been performing for 30 years. With over 12 million albums sold and a Grammy nomination for “Pocket Full of Kryptonite”, they are bound to bring a fun energy to the already exciting weekend. Reserve your seats here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lakeside-fest-spin-doctors-live-tickets-632869739427

Other notable bands include The Wayouts, High Infidelity, Semple, Modern Day Romeos, 7th Heaven, and Made in America.

For the full Fest Schedule of Events, please visit: https://www.thedole.org/the-fest . Get tickets in advance for maximum convenience.

Please Note: The Dole is going cashless. Fest entry fee & Beer Garden tickets are credit/debit only. Mobile pay options are accepted. This does not apply to carnival tickets or Farmers Market vendors.

The Dole is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve, protect and restore the historic property and buildings by raising funds through community events such as Farmers Market+, Fest, and Music Under The Trees.

