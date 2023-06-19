30 Years of Jazz, Swing, and Dixieland with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Raue Center

Join Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. for fantastic Jazz, Swing, and Dixieland music courtesy of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy!

Together for over 28 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has appeared in concert venues across the world, has sold millions of records, and has had their music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows.

With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, and television appearances ranging from Dancing With the Stars to Super Bowl XXXIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize Jazz and Swing music, and to bring joy to audiences around the world.

Early on, during its legendary residency at The Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy reminded the world - in the midst of the grunge era, no less - that it was still cool to Swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the Swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of Jazz, Swing, and Dixieland with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.

Tickets start at $45, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount. For tickets, or for more information about this and other summer and fall performances, please visit www.rauecenter.org , or call the Box Office at 815.356.9212.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo