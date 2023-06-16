Celebrate Senior Independence on Independence Day

While we celebrate July Fourth as the birth of American independence, the holiday is also a great time to celebrate the independence of the older adults in our lives and the support that makes it possible.

Staying in your own home as you age is called “aging in place.” According to a recent study conducted by the AARP, roughly 80% of older adults want to remain in their home and community for as long as possible.

Research shows aging in place, as opposed to living in a nursing home or assisted living facility, tends to improve seniors’ quality of life, which improves their physical health. In McHenry County, organizations like the Senior Care Volunteer Network (SCVN) are helping make this possible. For nearly 25 years, the mission of the not-for-profit has been to support senior neighbors who live independently.

“Throughout our lives, our personal freedoms and levels of independence may change,” said SCVN Executive Director Sarah Schrempf. “For some fortunate individuals, these changes may occur gradually as part of the natural aging process. For others, unexpected challenges can arise suddenly, posing a threat to their ability to age in place and thus limiting their freedom. These changes can manifest in different forms and may result from unforeseen circumstances that disrupt what we take for granted.”

Hundreds of volunteers help SCVN achieve its mission by providing services such as transportation, grocery shopping, errand runs, social visits, minor home repairs, food box deliveries, and yard work, at no charge to the senior. These services promote seniors’ independence and ensure older adults are getting the help they require to age in place.

“Volunteers find it rewarding knowing they are helping someone stay in their home, and they are glad to know these services are available if they may one day need them,” said Kerri Sutter, volunteer coordinator.

To learn more about how the SCVN can assist you or a loved one with “aging in place,” visit https://www.scvnmchenrycounty.org/ .

Senior Care Volunteer Network : 42 East Street Suite C : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.455.3120 : https://www.scvnmchenrycounty.org/