3 Benefits of In-Home Care for Seniors

One way for seniors to age in place, as many wish to do, is to find a community that offers the best of both worlds: independent living and in-home care options for those who need a helping hand. At Riverside Residence in downtown McHenry, in-home care is available for residents and their loved ones who prefer extra peace of mind. Here are three benefits of in-home care for seniors:

1. Care and assistance levels are personalized. Whether you need in-home therapy services, nursing services, or just assistance with showering, tidying, or medication reminders, you can select exactly which services you need.

2. In-home care may be the best solution for your financial situation. Receiving appropriate care and assistance in the comfort of your own home can potentially save you money for the future.

3. There is a positive impact on mental health. Seniors in the later stage of life benefit from the familiarity, safety, and comfort of their home. Feeling happier about where they live can also positively affect cognitive skills and memory function. Living in your own home allows you the flexibility to own a pet, which can help reduce loneliness, anxiety, and depression. Many seniors who move into assisted living have to re-home their beloved pets.

Receiving top-quality care while living independently is a terrific solution for seniors who choose to age in place.

At Riverside Residence in downtown McHenry, residents enjoy independent living with all the benefits of personalized in-home care, if needed. Service providers include three local organizations: Bickford Home Care, Inspired HomeCare of Illinois, and RISE Senior Living, a division of HealthPRO Heritage.

