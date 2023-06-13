June 13, 2023
Three Benefits of Using a Travel Agent to Plan a Trip

By Crystal Lake Travel [sponsored]
Are you considering using a travel agent to help plan your next getaway, but still on the fence on whether it’s worth it? Here are three benefits of booking with a travel agent:

1. An agent can save you time

You can spend hours scouring the internet for deals on flights, accommodations, and excursions for your destination. Or you can let Crystal Lake Travel do the legwork for you. Let the agency navigate through the endless options to help customize a vacation that’s perfect for you. Looking to arrange a group trip? Crystal Lake Travel can help make that effortless and stress-free too.

2. An agent can save you dollars

Travel agents often have access to information about promotions, packages, and reduced rates for flights, accommodations, rental cars, and excursions, which in turn can save you money.

3. An agent can be your advocate

With Crystal Lake Travel, if issues arise before or during your trip, such as flight cancellations, missed connections, and lost or delayed baggage, you can rest assured the travel agents will go to bat for you. The company’s mission is to “provide intelligent information, experience, and value to each and every customer by treating their vacation as though it was for one of our family members.” Additionally, the agents with Crystal Lake Travel have traveled the world and can offer firsthand knowledge and expertise on a variety of destinations.

Not sure where you want to go but know you do need a getaway? Crystal Lake Travel can offer recommendations and tips to help narrow down the choices based on your budget and criteria.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza, Crystal Lake IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 :

http://www.cltravelagency.com/.

