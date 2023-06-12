Raue Center Features Great Comedy on Father's Day Weekend!

Join Raue Center on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. for the hilarious FourFathers Comedy Show! Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John DaCosse, Tim Benker, and Mike Toomey are four dads who offer their take on marriage, kids, and growing older. With over 160 years of combined experience and over 50,000 shows in front of more than 10 million people, they’re finally able to say what’s really on their minds.

Cochran, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, has acted in films such as Grumpy Old Men and performed stand-up with many comedy greats. A radio personality for over 30 years, he’s known for hosting The Cochran Show on WLS.

DaCosse is the curator of Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy series. During his 30+ year career in stand-up comedy, he has opened for Ellen DeGeneres, George Lopez, and Craig Ferguson, among others.

A regular performer on WGN Morning News, Toomey has appeared with George Carlin, Wayne Newton, and Reba McEntire. He has performed on MTV’s Half Hour Comedy Hour, and A&E’s Comedy on the Road.

Benker, a Chicago comedy veteran, has opened for Jay Leno, Rosie O’Donnell, Steven Wright, Richard Lewis, and Walt Willey.

Tickets start at $25, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount. This show is recommended for ages 18+.

On Saturday, June 17th at 8:00 p.m., GreenRoom Improv will perform its high-energy family-friendly improv show; imagine 1 1/2 hours of complete improvisation, a la Whose Line Is It Anyway? GreenRoom takes audience suggestions and true-life stories and turns them into hilarious theatre pieces right before your eyes! Games, improvised songs, audience participation, and lots of energy make it an unforgettable evening.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students ages 18 and under, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount. For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo