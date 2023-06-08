Don’t Miss These Exciting Events At The Dole

On Thursday, June 8th, don’t miss Mellencougar at The Dole’s “Music Under The Trees” event! Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for this special performance by the nation’s best tribute band to John Mellencamp.

Mellencougar will be in Crystal Lake, tonight only, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at The Dole!

This is the only tribute band to John Mellencamp that features musicians who have actually performed with him. That says a lot about the talent of this band. They have traveled all over the country performing at festivals and events. And tonight…They. Are. Here. In our “Small Town.”

In addition, Mellencougar will cover songs by Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker, Charlie Daniels Band, and more!

You can still get tickets through the link below or pay at the door. Tickets are $25, and children 12 and under are free.

“Music Under The Trees” is an outdoor summer concert series at The Dole, with beautiful Crystal Lake as a backdrop. Adult beverages and food trucks will be onsite, or feel free to bring your own picnic. Reserve a VIP Table, or bring chairs or blankets.

Please note: No outside alcohol is allowed. This will be strictly enforced.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-under-the-trees-presents-mellencougar-tickets-570036353077?aff=oddtdtcreator

Also this week, enjoy our Farmers Market+ Special Edition on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Crystal Lake Caffeine & Cars is joining the #1 Farmers Market+ in Illinois, along with 90+ farmers, growers, food purveyors, and artisans. There will be nine food trucks to tantalize your taste buds, and four bars to quench your thirst. Enjoy complimentary balloon creations and face painting, plus roaming characters to entertain and take pics. Shop and sip, stay and play at McHenry County’s largest Farmers Market.

Next week, enjoy another Farmers Market+ Special Edition for Father’s Day, June 18th.

Check the website for more info: https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org .

The Dole

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815.455.8000

www.thedole.org

