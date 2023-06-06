Veterans Assistance Commission and Veterans Path to Hope Offer New Saturday Hours

To provide more convenience to veterans and their families, Veterans Assistance Commission and Veterans Path to Hope will be offering new office hours on Saturdays beginning June 10, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. These organizations provide a wide variety of services to those who have selflessly served our country.

“To make it easier for veterans and their families to receive the assistance they need and have earned, the VAC and Veterans Path to Hope are adding Saturday hours,” said Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent for the VAC. “Representatives from both organizations will be available at the Veterans Path to Hope location in Crystal Lake since county buildings are closed on weekends. The goal is to be accessible to those with less flexible work hours or a disability that makes it harder for them to visit the agencies.” The VAC offers financial assistance, benefits claims and advocacy assistance, and referral and caregiver relief assistance.

Veterans Path to Hope offers veterans basic necessities, including an on-site food pantry, which also includes hygiene items, dog/cat supplies, and limited clothing. “We offer peer support, therapeutic outdoor recreation opportunities, housing assistance, and a Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program,” said Laura Franz, Director of VPH. “On Friday and Saturday, June 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., we’ll host a Lot Sale in our HQ parking lot, located at 805 S. McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake. For those who can’t visit us during the week, we’ll have supplies available in our food pantry during the new Saturday hours. We hope veterans and their families will check out our agency and meet our staff.”

Veterans and their families are encouraged to visit the VAC and VPH to learn about the wide array of services offered. Any veteran who has a claim with the VA should have it reviewed by the VAC along with a benefits review.

For more information, please call the VAC at 815-334-4229 or VPH at 815-321-4673.

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IIL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

