Documentary Starring Local Residents Gets Special Screening at Raue Center

Raue Center is proud to announce the screening of Ball Was Life on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The documentary film is about a group of middle-aged men who recruit their sons to maintain their dominance in the local men’s recreational basketball league.

Led by Kevin, aka “Slim the Barber,” the team has played together for years, winning several championships. But with age catching up, they turn to their sons to keep their winning streak alive. The film follows their journey through the inaugural season, as they face new challenges and rivalries.

“I am super excited to show Ball Was Life at Raue Center,” explained Kevin Slimko, one of the actors in the film. “Growing up in Algonquin, the Downtown Crystal Lake Showplace was THE theater to see a movie in. I was also in The Williams Street Rep’s improv group for several years. During that time, I gained a new appreciation for community theater and further cemented my belief of how important Raue Center is to Crystal Lake in general, but especially downtown. I’ve owned Slim’s in downtown CL for almost 18 years and really feel like part of the community. I could not be happier with the movie premiere location.”

Join Raue Center for this premiere screening as part of its new Summer Film Series. We promise an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, laughter, and love for the game of basketball. The film features Kevin and Calvin Slimko; David Binion and David Binion Jr.; Wallace, Julian, and Anthony Lynch; Mike Clarke; Adam Pischke; and Sherick Simpson.

Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit Raue Center For The Arts and film creator Kevin “Slim” Slimko. For more information, or to see a complete list of our upcoming events, visit rauecenter.org , call our Box Office at 815.356.9212, or visit us in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo