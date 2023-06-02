Celebrate National Rose Month this June by Creating Your Own Rose Garden

If you are planning to take time to smell the roses, June is an especially fitting time to do so. Why? Because it is National Rose Month. Why not celebrate by treating yourself to a bouquet of fresh-cut roses? Or even better, add a few rose bushes to your own garden so you can enjoy them for years to come. Grow them for cut flowers or sit amongst them with family, friends, and neighbors – their fragrance, colors, and styles are spectacular.

To get started, Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center offers these tips for growing, caring for, and maintaining these beautiful blooms:

1. Plant in a full sun area. Roses need at least six hours of sunlight a day.

2. Never overhead water, as wet foliage can lead to the formation of powdery mildew. Instead, water your rose bushes around the base and only water in the morning, never late in the day.

3. To ward off insects and diseases, use a systemic insecticide/fungicide.

4. Fertilize twice monthly during the growing season, May through August.

5. Stop all fertilizing and pruning at the beginning of September.

6. Before the ground freezes, mound soil around the base of the rose bush 8″ deep using Rose Collars for winter protection.

7. Once the chance of a hard freeze has passed, pull back the mounded soil and trim any black canes back down to the healthy green/brown.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery and Garden Center has grown several varieties of rose bushes for your gardening pleasure. Stop by and let our professional staff assist you in choosing just the right ones for your landscape needs.

