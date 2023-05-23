FARMERS MARKET+ AT THE DOLE OPENING DAY: MAY 28TH 10AM-2PM COME SEE WHY THIS MARKET IS VOTED “#1 FARMERS MARKET IN ILLINOIS”

The Dole has taken a standard farmers market and created an experience. A must, as it has won the coveted title of “#1 Farmers Market in Illinois” in both its first and second year!

May 28th marks the 3rd outdoor season.

Just look at the name to know they are serious about offering something different.

Over 150 Farmers, Food Purveyors, and Artisans are the heart of the Market+ this season. That’s almost triple the size of the second largest market in the area.

Complimentary Children’s Entertainment is a plus for families. A Balloon Artist and Face Painting are offered weekly along with characters roaming to entertain and happily accommodate a photo opportunity.

Busy Brains Traveling Children’s Museum will be onsite bi-monthly. Also, Jim May, an Emmy Award-winning storyteller and author, will be sharing tales weekly.

ALL FREE to families thanks to Market+ Sponsors!

New this year, the Market+ is adding live music to the south entrance along with additional seating, food trucks, and a bar.

On a typical Sunday, there are 8+ food truck options at the Market+ to go along with brunch beverages of your choice.

Farmers Market+ truly is a Sunday-Funday for all!

It is located at the historic Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake, set on 12+ acres with ample parking.

It will be held every Sunday, beginning May 28th – October 29th* from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*No Market 6/25 or 7/2 due to FEST.

Check the website each Monday for updates on the next market.

www.FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org

401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake 60014

The Dole is a 501c3 Non-profit organization (Lakeside Legacy Foundation) whose mission is to preserve, protect, and restore the historic property and grounds by creating community events. For more info: visit TheDole.org .

The Dole Farmers Market+