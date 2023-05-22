Join Raue Center For Another Great Weekend of Comedy!

Raue Center For The Arts will round out the month of May with a terrific weekend of comedy! On Friday, May 26th, Lucy’s Comedy Live! will present headliner Vince Carone, featuring Colleen Brennan and host Tim Benker. Tickets are $25.

Curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse, Lucy’s Comedy brings the best stand-up comics in Chicagoland to Crystal Lake! Headliner Vince Carone’s quick-witted, fast-paced style envelops you with an avalanche of punchlines. Carone, who has released five hour-long comedy albums and hosts the podcast “Peek Behind the Curtain,” won the 2019 “Best of the Midwest” comedy competition at Gilda’s LaughFest.

Featured comic Colleen Brennan is a Chicago-based comedian, actor, writer, producer, and podcaster. A graduate of the Conservatory Program at The Second City, she has performed all over the midwest, including at Snubfest, where she won “Audience Favorite” in 2016. Brennan has performed at Zanies, The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Bar, and The Foundation Room at the House of Blues. She’s been a guest on the Kelly Clarkson show and WCIU’s “The Jam.”

Host Tim Benker is a Chicago comedy veteran, and has performed in New York and Las Vegas, as well as co-hosting morning radio in both Las Vegas and Houston. He currently performs the multi-media comedy show “The Idiot’s Guide to Fixing Stooopid” and occasionally appears on the musical comedy stage as his alter ego, The Very Famous Lance Vegas.

On Saturday, May 27th, GreenRoom Improv returns to Raue Center with family-friendly improv to brighten your weekend! GreenRoom has performed nationally for over 20 years, specializing in a unique blend of clean, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy. This terrific comedy troupe is a Raue Center resident company, playing multiple bookings throughout the year! Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students.

RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount on both nights!

