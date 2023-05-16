Calling all volunteers: Senior Care Volunteer Network needs help to meet demand

As we celebrate Older Americans Month in May, let’s reflect on the good work which started as a grassroots effort to provide rides to a few dozen McHenry County seniors. Senior Care Volunteer Network has since grown into a program which caters to more than 2,200 golden-agers.

Initially called Faith in Action, the all-volunteer-run organization launched in 2000 to meet the rapidly growing demand for senior support services. In 2013, the organization’s name changed to Senior Care Volunteer Network with a mission to support senior neighbors who live independently. They connect community volunteers with seniors who require assistance to maintain their dignity and quality of life.

This is made possible through the selfless dedication of individuals who donate their time and resources to provide services such as transportation, shopping, errand runs, social visits, phone calls, minor home repairs, food deliveries, yard work, and lending medical equipment.

“SCVN volunteers are the lifeblood of the organization,” Schrempf said.

“Next time you are in a store or restaurant, take note of how many people appear to be over 60 years old. It may surprise you,” Schrempf said. “If we are to meet the needs of this rapidly growing population, we cannot turn a blind eye to this inevitable growth.”

The most current census data shows McHenry County as the sixth fastest-growing senior population in the state, and research indicates that by the year 2050, one quarter of the US population will be over the age of 60 and nearly 20 million people will be over the age of 85.

Please consider donating an hour of your time and help to change a senior’s life.

To volunteer, contact Kerri Sutter by phone at (815) 455-3120 or email at kerri@scvnmchenrycounty.org .

Senior Care Volunteer Network : 42 East Street Suite C : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.455.3120 : https://www.scvnmchenrycounty.org/