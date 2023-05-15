Raue Center's Arts on the Green Returns For Its 3rd Season!

Arts on the Green is back for its third annual summer outdoor entertainment series! Join Raue Center For The Arts at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (210 McHenry Avenue) in Crystal Lake for a variety of incredible musical performances!

The fun begins on Saturday, July 9th at 7:00 p.m. with local acoustic singer/songwriter David Sarkis & Friends. Sarkis, known for the Schubert Theatre run of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys and the PBS sensation Under The Streetlamp, will be joined by lifelong friends and teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines.

On July 15th, Tina Naponelli will perform Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to the iconic singer/songwriter with impressive renditions of “I Feel The Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” among others.

On July 22nd, Raue Center will present A Little Night Music: the Music of Tony and Grammy Award Winner Stephen Sondheim. On what would have been his 93rd birthday, an all-star cast of national touring artists will honor him with a heartfelt evening of his most popular songs, including hits from West Side Story and Into the Woods.

On July 29th at 8:00 p.m., Forever Simon and Garfunkel will celebrate the best-selling duo in Rock ‘n Roll history! With humor, harmony, and soaring energy, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will lead the audience on a concert journey through Simon and Garfunkel’s greatest hits.

On Saturday, August 26th at 7:00 p.m., SoundTracks of a Generation will present Ladies of the Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten will take you on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs by these groundbreaking artists who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers creating timeless music.

Space is limited at Arts on the Green, so order tickets early. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $13 for children under 18 ($17.50/$9.10 for RaueNOW members). For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo