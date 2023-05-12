Three tips for planning the perfect summer vacation

Now that spring break is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead to your summer vacation. Here are some planning tips to keep in mind ahead of your travels:

1. Start now

Summer is often a peak vacation time. According to Expedia’s Summer Travel Forecast, flight searches are already up 25% overall for June through August compared to the same time last year. To that end, start booking airfare, accommodations, car rentals, private tours, and more, as early as possible to ensure availability and lower prices. Looking to save on airfare? Expedia recommends traveling during late August and avoiding holiday weekends.

2. Make a plan

Once the trip is booked, set aside some time before your travels to get to know your destination in depth. For instance, check out local listings for free festivals, concerts in the park, public art installations, and best hiking areas, as well as read reviews of the area’s restaurants, spas, museums, and theaters. Looking to avoid eating out the whole time while you’re on vacation? Familiarize yourself with your destination’s nearby stores and grocery delivery services.

3. Determine your budget

Avoid overspending while on vacation by setting a budget. First, research the projected costs for transportation, accommodations, meals, tips, gas, activities, and souvenirs. Then set a daily spending limit to make sure you don’t exceed your budget. Want to take the stress out of your summer vacation planning altogether? Work with a trusted travel advisor. Those on staff at Crystal Lake Travel, for instance, have access to exclusive discounts and promotions that can help you get the best value out of your travel budget.

