Memorial Day Prompts Veterans' Benefits Reviews

As Memorial Day approaches, it’s important to reflect on the meaning of this solemn holiday. Observed annually on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and watching or participating in parades.

For veterans, Memorial Day is an especially important holiday. Not only is it a terrific time to show appreciation to a veteran, it’s a great time for veterans to have their VA benefits reviewed.

“We encourage area veterans to call us for an appointment to have their benefits reviewed,” said Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission in McHenry County, IL. “We will send out a checklist of information that we need for the review so that our veterans are prepared when they come in for their appointment. At a minimum, veterans must supply us with a copy of their military discharge papers.” Appointments can be made any time of the year, not just around Memorial Day. The Veterans Assistance Commission has five officers on staff to assist with the review.

According to Iwanicki, veterans of all ages, and even surviving spouses of veterans, may benefit from a benefits review. “We provide assistance to veterans seeking benefits for the first time, and to older veterans who may need a review to make sure they’re receiving everything they’re eligible for,” he added. “We can explore increases in service-connected disability benefits and see if anything was missed in the past.”

Surviving spouses of a veteran who died from ALS, heart disease, or certain types of cancer may be eligible for a new type of benefit. They will need to provide the deceased veteran’s discharge papers, and the surviving spouse must not be remarried.

For more information, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IIL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022