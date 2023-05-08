Raue Center’s Blues Weekend Kicks Off May 18th With Ernie Watts' Masterclass!

Two-time Grammy Award winner Ernie Watts will kick off Raue Center For The Arts’ 2023 Blues Weekend on May 18th from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.! Watts will present “A Melodic Approach to Improvisation,” the next in the RCSA Masterclass series. He will discuss how to create musical freedom through discipline, and will share stories from his life in music, followed by a Q&A.

On May 19th, Watts is back with Corky Siegel; these two Blues legends return to Raue Center’s main stage for an unforgettable evening of amazing music. Corky Siegel is known internationally as one of the world’s great Blues harmonica players, and is a Blues pianist, singer, and songwriter. Siegel learned his craft at the feet of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and other first-generation bluesmen.

Jazz legend and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts played alto saxophone with The Tonight Show Band under the direction of Doc Severinsen, and was a featured soloist on many of Marvin Gaye’s albums during the 1970s. His saxophone can also be heard on numerous recordings and television and film scores.

Blues Weekend concludes on May 20th with Blues Billboard chart-topper and Raue Center favorite, singer/songwriter Derrick Procell. His songs have been recorded by Melissa Manchester and Grammy nominee Shemekia Copeland. They’ve also been heard on “The Office” and “This Is Us,” and in the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird. His current album, Hello Mojo!, has spent 22 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart, including seven weeks at #1!

Masterclass tickets are $20, and tickets for Corky Siegel & Ernie Watts and Derrick Procell start at $30 (RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount).

A VIP Pass offers the ultimate Blues experience; you get admission to all three events, exclusive meet-and-greets, premium seating, and more! The VIP Pass is $125 ($87.50 for RaueNOW members).

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

