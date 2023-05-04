Ideas for celebrating Grandma this Mother’s Day

This May, celebrate your grandmother’s love in a unique way. We can send cards and make phone calls, but what else can we do to honor the family’s matriarch on Sunday, May 14? Here are a few ideas from Elderwerks Educational Services:

1. Do a craft together

Consider spending time with grandma doing a craft together, such as painting a mug, creating paper flowers, or crafting bracelets. You can do this at home and buy all the supplies from a craft store or by visiting a nearby studio that offers those crafts.

2. Host a tea party

Treat your grandmother to a very special tea party. Invite everyone who loves her, brew up a pot of tea, arrange some flowers, put together a tray of finger foods, and enjoy the time together. Feel free to have everyone dress up and wear some fun, fancy hats!

3. Have a day of play

Does your grandma like to bowl or play miniature golf? Maybe she enjoys playing cards or a board game? Gather up the family and let the competition begin! Grandma might even surprise you with a few tricks up her sleeve.

4. Make a keepsake

If you like giving homemade gifts, consider creating a shadow box with special items from your grandma’s wedding, a favorite time in her life, or items she cherishes. Or make her a custom trinket, blanket, or scrapbook with pictures of her grandkids. Do her walls look a little bare? Put a collage of family photos in a frame and hang it for her. Does your family like to cook? Create a family cookbook showcasing your grandmother’s special recipes.

Gifts don’t have to be expensive. It’s the thought and meaning behind them that counts the most. Grandmothers love attention and want to be included in family events. This Mother’s Day, show your love by inviting grandma to the house for a meal, a walk in the park, or even to the beach.

