Sleep Better with a Double-Sided Mattress

Do you wake up feeling like you haven’t slept well enough, even after spending hours in bed? It might be time to invest in a new mattress. But with so many options, it can be challenging to know where to start. A double-sided mattress is a great option for a better, deeper sleep.

A double-sided mattress, also known as a flippable mattress, is a style of mattress that has the same level of comfort and support on both sides. Unlike traditional, one-sided mattresses, you can flip and rotate double-sided mattresses to prolong their lifespan.

A double-sided mattress offers the following:

A better distribution of weight

A reduction in pressure points

Consistent level of support

One of the main benefits of a double-sided mattress is its longevity. Since you can use both sides of the mattress, flipping the mattress every 30-60 days can help prevent sagging and indentations.

This flexibility, in turn, can help maintain the mattress’s shape and support for longer. In contrast, a one-sided mattress can often lose shape and comfort within a few years due to the wear from only one sleeping surface.

Double-sided mattresses come in various sizes and materials, so you can find one that suits your budget. Investing in a double-sided mattress can improve your sleep quality regardless of whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or a combination of both.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, we believe in the value of a double-sided mattress. We carry two-sided mattresses because they offer superior comfort and durability that you can’t find with one-sided mattresses.

So, if you’re looking for an affordable and long-lasting way to improve your sleep, then it might be time to consider a double-sided mattress.

We’re committed to helping you find the ideal mattress for their needs and lifestyle. Visit us today and get the quality sleep you deserve.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com