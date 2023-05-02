Clean ACs save money, run more efficiently

Just like your periodic dental cleanings and routine car maintenance, your home’s air conditioner needs a seasonal check-up too for optimum performance. Most routine checks can catch problems early, when they’re smaller and easier plus less costly to fix.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star, “The average American family spends 15% of its utility bill on cooling, which adds up to hundreds of dollars each year. Save energy to save money and protect the climate.”

Energy Star advises, “A tune-up of your heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC) can improve efficiency and comfort.” It can also extend the life of your AC unit.

During routine air-conditioning maintenance, HVAC professionals will check the level of your unit’s refrigerant and refrigerant lines, plus make sure that electrical and mechanical components are operating well.

Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, recommends checking and changing your HVAC unit’s air filter before switching your thermostat to “cool” this summer. Dirty filters curb airflow and force your cooling system to work harder and inefficiently. Homes with furry pets or in dustier areas may need to change filters more frequently.

Of the three central air conditioning components, only the condenser sits outside, as the blower (air handler) and ductwork are inside the home. Withstanding outdoor conditions, the condenser works best when clear of obstructions, such as shrubs, plants, and grass clippings. Experts advise maintaining a two-foot space around the condenser, and clearing away any stray branches, leaves, or woodpiles. Spraying and flushing the condenser with a garden hose helps dislodge any dried dirt and debris. Anything that obstructs the airflow impacts the condenser’s efficiency.

