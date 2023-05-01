Join Raue Center For Its 26th Annual Bob Blazier Run For The Arts on May 7th!

Raue Center For The Arts is gearing up for its 26th annual Bob Blazier Run For The Arts! This fun event will take place Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at Raue Center, located at 26 N. Williams Street in beautiful downtown Crystal Lake.

This terrific 5K charity event was created to honor Bob Blazier’s unparalleled community accomplishments. Years ago, Blazier was working tirelessly with other community champions to reinvigorate downtown Crystal Lake by renovating, reconstructing, and raising the curtain on a new performing arts center. Recognizing Raue Center’s future role in the community, Blazier asked that the new 5K race benefit the historic non-profit theatre. Now, in 2023, the race continues to grow and build community, just like Blazier always has. For over 60 years, “Mr. Crystal Lake” has truly defined what it means to be a community-minded citizen.

This year, Blazier and Raue Center are keeping it comfy with a 5K/1 Mile “Pajama Run.” Come to run or walk in your favorite PJs for the chance to win a coveted BOBblehead trophy! Trophies will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as to the teams that win the Best Average Team Time, Greatest Overall (most participants), Most Team Spirit, and Most Money Raised categories. Strollers and leashed dogs are permitted and encouraged!

To join in the Team Challenge, start by establishing a team name. Make sure all participants know the name so they can join when they register. Please note that all team members must pre-register to participate in the Team Challenge.

This terrific annual event is a great way to have fun with your friends and family and to support an important building block of downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center For The Arts!

To register, or for more information, please visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/70974/bob-blazier-run-for-the-arts-2023 .

