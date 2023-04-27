Sharing the “Tea” AT THE DOLE

Farmers Market+ has wrapped up another INDOOR Market season and gone out with a bang! 45 Farmers/Vendors, Food Trucks, Brunch Beverages and the delightful musical talents of the GOOROOS in the Historic Dole Mansion. This is not your typical farmers market.

And as grateful as the community is to have this Indoor market, there is no denying the OUTDOOR Farmers Market+ At The Dole is the reason this market has been voted the #1 Farmers Market in all of ILLINOIS the last 2 years (and it’s only 2 years old!). It was also voted BEST OF THE FOX- Best Farmers Market in 2022.

So, Mark your calendars for Opening Day because you won’t want to miss it!

When: Sunday, May 28th from 10AM – 2PM

Yes! It’s Memorial Day Weekend and the perfect place to celebrate the kickoff of the summer along with the kickoff of the Market!

Get your Farm Fresh Brats, Burgers, Ribs, Steaks, Veggies or whatever your taste buds desire for your grilling pleasure! With over 90 Farmers, Growers, Food Purveyors & Artisans, you are bound to find all you need to entertain a small or large gathering!

Your kids will be begging to come with all the complimentary extra’s provided just for them…Face Painting, Balloon Artist, Characters and Storytelling!

BB and the Honey will wow you with her vocal chops while enjoying brunch/lunch or sipping & shopping.

FREE to attend. Free Parking plus plenty of Handicap Parking. Your pooch is welcome too!

Stay tuned for more info on opening day as it gets closer.

Until Then...There’s MORE to enjoy AT The Dole!

FRIDAY, April 28th Don’t miss NMP’s 4Th Friday- Juried Art Event.

Peruse the intriguing art while sipping wine, vote for your favorites and enjoy small bites while tapping your toes to the live music in the Gallery as well as in the Mansion. This is an upbeat energy experience so feel free to go crazy and “dance like no one is watching”! (No one is judging the dancing only judging the art!)

$10 entry for Adults and Children over 17. 6-9pm

For more info on events please visit the newly revamped site: www.thedole.org

For Farmers Market+ updates: www.FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org

401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake, IL. 60014

(815) 455.8000

The Dole Farmers Market+