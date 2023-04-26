Just Announced: Music Under the Trees Schedule -The Summer Concert Series AT THE DOLE

The Dole is proud to be hosting another great summer season of Music Under the Trees. This summer concert series consists of nine different bands with a wide variety of styles on display. Each of the nine shows takes place on a Thursday, beginning on May 25th with The Throwbacks opening the summer concert series. The full list of bands, themes and dates can be seen below:

May 25th- The Throwbacks: Fifties and sixties hits with a modern twist

June 8th – Mellencougar: John Mellencamp tribute.

July 13th – Mike Dangeroux Orchestra: Eleven-piece band playing all the hits.

July 27th – Cap’n Funk & The Groove Train: Funk night.

August 10th – Two Beer Tommy: Country night featuring line dancing.

August 24th – Winnie Cooper: 90′s night.

September 7th – The Jolly Ringwalds: 80′s night.

Sept 21st – Galway Gals: Irish night featuring Irish dancers.

October 12th – The Red Roses: Indie and Alternative music.

Each night is going to be accompanied by a variety of food options ranging from Smash’d Burgers, Pierogi Jo’s, Que Pasta, Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard, Dukes BBQ and more. In addition to the variety of food options, each Music Under the Trees will offer three bars to ensure your thirst is quenched quickly!

With so many different styles of music, food, and activities, Music Under the Trees is guaranteed to have something for everyone to enjoy. So, mark your calendars, and come on out for dinner, drinks and live music on Thursdays at the Historic Dole Mansion!

For more information, please visit the newly revamped Dole website at www.thedole.org

Tickets, VIP tables and season passes can also be purchased using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-under-the-trees-presents-the-throwbacks-tickets-568367230687

This is a rain or shine event. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside.

401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake 60014 (815) 455.8000

