Three tips for solo travel

Heading out on your very first solo trip? Here are some suggestions to help you feel more secure when traveling alone:

1. Share your travel plans

Make sure trusted family and friends back home are aware of your plans by sharing with them your travel itinerary, hotel reservation information, and details of any planned activities. Even if you are trying to stay off the grid while on vacation, consider sending an occasional quick text to stay connected, especially if you are going out at night.

2. Stay safe

Did you know before heading out on a trip you can register with the U.S. State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program? The free service allows the U.S. Embassy to contact you in case of an emergency and helps family and friends to get in touch with you in emergency situations. For more information, visit https://step.state.gov/. Additionally, if you are overseas, make sure to know the local emergency numbers and program them into your phone.

3. Pack light

If possible, try to pack light so you can manage your luggage easily by yourself. To that end, consider bringing just a carry-on or a small suitcase. Packing light can also help reduce airline baggage fees.

4. Use a travel agency

Travel agents, such as the ones on staff at Crystal Lake Travel, can take the hassle out of planning by coordinating all aspects of your trip, from flights to accommodations to excursions. They also know what is required in certain countries, such as a Visa or health test, in order for travelers to get in. Additionally, they can help you find solo-friendly deals and make personalized recommendations.

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza, Crystal Lake IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 :

http://www.cltravelagency.com/ .

Crystal Lake Travel logo