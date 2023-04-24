Arts On The Green Returns for Third Season of Great Outdoor Entertainment!

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present its third annual outdoor summer entertainment series, Arts On The Green, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake!

The fun begins Saturday, July 8 with David Sarkis and his wide-ranging style of acoustic music. Sarkis made a name for himself in the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys and on the PBS sensation Under The Streetlamp. He’ll be joined by lifelong friends and a special guest, teen vocal sensation Katherine Hines.

On Saturday, July 15, enjoy Tina Naponelli in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King!

With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, Tina Naponelli captures the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to King with impressive renditions of “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Chains,” and many more.

On Saturday, July 22, enjoy A little Night Music: the Music of Stephen Sondheim. Composer Stephen Sondheim won eight Tony Awards, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. On what would have been his 93rd birthday, an all-star cast of national touring artists will honor him with a heartfelt evening of his most popular songs, including hits from “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Into the Woods,” and more.

On Saturday, July 29, Forever Simon and Garfunkel performs at the Green. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and harmony, Sean Altman and Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their success as a folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and some of Paul Simon’s solo career hits. You’ll enjoy their renditions of “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Kodachrome,” and more.

Space is limited, so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Chairs, blankets, and refreshments (including alcoholic beverages for ages 21+) are permitted. For more information, contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

