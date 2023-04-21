Mattress Toppers: What is it and Do You Need One?

Many people have wondered whether they need a mattress topper to get better sleep. The answer is that it depends on your comfort level and your mattress type. A topper can benefit those who want added cushioning and pressure relief, but it isn’t always necessary.

A mattress topper is a temporary fix for an uncomfortable mattress. It can provide additional comfort and support, and it’s relatively inexpensive. Toppers are available in a variety of materials, such as latex, memory foam, and down. They come in different thicknesses and firmness levels to suit your needs.

If you have an aging or uncomfortable mattress, you might consider a topper as a temporary fix. If you’re not ready to invest in a new mattress, it can be a good way to improve your sleep quality.

However, if the underlying issue is with the mattress itself — such as sags or lumps — then a topper won’t help, and you should consider replacing the mattress instead.

Here are a few things to consider when determining if you need a mattress topper:

Your Mattress Comfort Level - If you aren’t finding the support or comfort you need from your current mattress, adding a topper may provide extra comfort and improved sleep quality.

Your Sleep Position - Different ways of sleeping need different levels of support and comfort. If you favor sleeping on your side, a thicker mattress topper might be the perfect option for added cushioning.

Mattress Age - Over time, mattresses can lose shape and become lumpy or uneven due to wear and tear, making them less comfortable and supportive. Adding a layer of foam on top of your mattress can help restore its original shape and provide some added cushioning.

However, sometimes simply changing the type of mattress you have or upgrading your bedding is all that you need for better sleep. Consider all your options before buying a mattress topper so that you can find the best solution for your sleep needs.

Verlo Mattress Factory can help you determine the best type and comfort level of the mattress, plus other bedding options such as mattress toppers. Visit one of our locations today for more information.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com