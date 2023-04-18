Veterans Assistance Commission Offers VA Claims and Advocacy Aid

Back in August of 2022, President Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military career. The Act adds more than twenty new presumptive conditions (certain illnesses and types of cancer) to the previous list of health conditions that are presumed to have been caused by exposure to these environmental hazards.

“Recognition of problems that may have been caused by the materials being burned over and around the Persian Gulf, authority for civilian workers to pursue damages resulting from contaminated water in Camp LeJeune, and expansion of areas recognized to have been exposed to Agent Orange have become very well known,” explained Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission in McHenry County, IL. “Lesser known is the way the VA now examines any claimed environmental hazard. Degreasers, paint thinners, spot removers, and many other products contain trichloroethylene; recent studies published by the National Institute of Health look at the possible neurological effects of repeated and long-term exposure to these chemicals. Parkinson’s Disease is one of the potential effects of exposure.”

If your Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) had you or a loved one routinely using such products, and are suffering from a chronic neurological condition, contact your local Veterans Service Officer for a review and possible VA claim for benefits. Veterans Service Officers are accredited by the VA to prepare, present, and prosecute claims for VA Disability and Pension benefits on behalf of veterans and/or their families.

“On a side note, I’d like to recognize the contributions of Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper, U.S. Navy (retired) in honor of Women’s History Month,” added Iwanicki. “Admiral Hopper was a pioneer in the computer field, and her contributions impacted my college studies. She coined the terms “bug” and “debugging” as they relate to computer problems. She is also credited with assisting in the development of the COBOL computer language.”

For more information, contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IIL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022