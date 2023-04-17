Raue Center Presents an Incredible Weekend of Blues May 18-20!

If you love the Blues, you’re in luck! Raue Center will kick off its fabulous Blues Weekend on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., with “A Melodic Approach to Improvisation,” the next program in Raue Center School For The Arts’ Masterclass Series, taught by two-time Grammy Award winner Ernie Watts.

On Friday, May 19, Blues legends Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts return to the main stage for an evening you won’t forget! Corky Siegel is known internationally as one of the world’s great Blues harmonica players, and is a Blues pianist, singer, songwriter, and Chamber Blues progenitor. Siegel learned his craft at the feet of legendary first-generation bluesmen, including Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Otis Spann.

Siegel is joined by tenor saxophonist and Jazz legend Ernie Watts. Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa. For 20 years he played alto saxophone with The Tonight Show Band, and he has performed with many Jazz greats, including Pat Metheny, Billy Cobham, and Kurt Elling.

Blues Weekend concludes on Saturday, May 20 with Raue Center favorite, singer/songwriter Derrick Procell. Procell’s songs have been recorded by artists including Melissa Manchester and Grammy nominee and BMA Album of the Year winner Shemekia Copeland. His current album, Hello Mojo! is produced by BMA winner Zac Harmon on the Catfood Records label. It’s spent 22 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart, including seven weeks at #1!

Tickets for the Masterclass with Ernie Watts are $20, and tickets for Corky Siegel & Ernie Watts and Derrick Procell start at $30. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

A VIP Pass to Blues Weekend offers the ultimate Blues experience. You can attend all three events, plus enjoy exclusive meet-and-greets, premium seating, and more! The VIP Pass is $125, or $87.50 for RaueNOW members (limited availability).

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

