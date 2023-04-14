Beyond grateful, profoundly thankful

An open letter to our SCVN family of volunteers and our community supporters,

April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month and while at SCVN we are grateful every day for YOU, we want to set aside this month to further honor, recognize and celebrate you and the difference you are making throughout the community and beyond.

Your dedication, compassion, and acts of service radiate light and love. You make a profound impact enriching the lives of seniors and their families. You are joy-givers, lifesavers, and difference makers. You make our community better, stronger, more equitable and more sustainable.

You are the heart of Senior Care Volunteer Network and make our mission of helping seniors remain in their homes while maintaining their independence, dignity, and quality of life possible. In 2022, 3,360 meals were delivered addressing food insecurity, 8,549 friendly calls and visits were made combating loneliness and isolation, and 106,505 miles were driven connecting seniors to services, resources, and activities across the entire McHenry County area. That highlights just a few of the many services you provided, and they were all provided at no cost to seniors and their families.

Collectively, last year you gave 11,354 hours to serving your neighbors aged 60 and older. Your kindness and care shine brightly, giving the greatest gift of all-the gift of human connection and your time. And that gift of time, whether it was an hour or 200 hours was invaluable. You are treasured and appreciated.

From our hearts to yours, thank you for your unwavering support. We applaud you and thank you for giving your time, treasure, and talents to serving others. We look forward to spreading our mission and growing with you.

Heartfelt gratitude,

Sarah, Ellen, Silvia, Kerri, Erica, Yolanda, and Scott

SCVN Volunteers are

Valued beyond measure.

One-of-a-kind

Loved and cherished.

Unselfish and understanding

Needed and neighborly

Tenderhearted

Empathetic and

Embody kindness.

Responsive, respectful, and resourceful

Supportive superheroes every day!