Balance the Budget on a Bathroom Remodel

Your home is a major investment that, if you live there long enough, will need occasional updates. For most of us, a medium- or large-sized home improvement project will cost more than we expect, especially with current inflation rates and higher labor and material costs due to the pandemic.

“Home improvements, when done correctly, will typically cost 3-4 times what you expect,” said Douglas Boncosky, founder of America’s Bath. “In a bathroom, like in a kitchen, there are a lot of moving parts, including plumbing and lighting. Like with anything else, you get what you pay for.”

National home improvement survey’s indicate the average cost to remodel a bath in Chicagoland will run approximately $27,000, while the national average is $21,000. This tells us that costs are more expensive in our market. According to Boncosky, there are ways to drive that average cost down.

“You have to weigh a lot of details about the project and the company you use for a bathroom remodel,” said Boncosky. “Consider the differences between inexpensive and quality materials, no warranty versus a limited manufacturer’s or lifetime warranty, a one-man shop versus a fully-insured company, and generalist labor versus skilled labor.” In addition, the more legwork you put into a project, the less it’s going to cost you. Additional considerations that will cost more but offer incredible benefits include a lifetime workmanship warranty, plentiful design options, American-made products, employee installers (instead of sub-contractors), easy cleaning, amazing company reviews, and financing options.

“Financing is a great way to mentally absorb and pay for home improvement projects,” added Boncosky. “Many companies offer programs like 12 months same as cash, or programs with reasonable fixed rates. For larger projects, you can use a home equity line of credit.”

America’s Bath is a specialty tub / shower replacement company that offers a variety of products to accommodate your budget including acrylic, laminate, and cultured stone. All their products are designed to be easy to clean, installed by employees, and backed with a lifetime workmanship warranty.

