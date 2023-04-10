Battle of the Bands Rocks the Raue!

Does your band have what it takes to be the best? Raue Center For The Arts will host the ultimate Battle of the Bands this summer, offering you the chance to make your mark on the local music scene. If you make the lineup you’ll rock the stage with seven other semi-finalists! Don’t miss this chance to show off your talent!

Submissions will be accepted from March 20 - June 2 at 11:55 p.m. Eight semi-finalists will be announced on July 10; the semi-final round will take place August 17 and 18, and the finals will be August 19.

All genres are accepted! Bands (solo acts, duos, etc.) must be unsigned, not touring, and hail from the greater Chicago region. Videos must be produced for this contest only; please submit one sample of your work (one original and/or one cover song but not more than two songs). For more information on how to enter, visit https://www.rauecenter.org/battle-of-the-bands/.

Bands will be judged by a panel of local and national industry professionals! Lyrics can’t include profanity, derogatory or violent remarks, or sexually explicit content. Semi-finalists must bring their own instruments, cables, and stands, if needed. You’ll have 25 minutes on stage to get situated, play your set, and exit.

The judges will use the following criteria: overall band sound and cohesiveness (25%); stage presence and band/crowd interaction (25%); song choices that highlight the band’s strengths (25%); and crowd reaction/applause (25%).

The final four bands will compete for amazing prizes! The first place winner will receive $1,000 and a Main Stage show at Raue Center, and the second place winner will receive $500. The Fan Favorite Award winner, which can go to any of the top four bands, will receive $250! For more information about Raue Center’s inaugural Battle of the Bands, please visit https://www.rauecenter.org/battle-of-the-bands/ , or contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo