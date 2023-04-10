3 reasons to get AC serviced before May

The one predictable fact about Midwest summers is that they’re unpredictable. Will this year be extremely hot? Unseasonably chilly? According to the recent Old Farmer’s Almanac, “Spring as a whole has the potential to be warmer than normal across much of the U.S.”

To be ready for spring-into-summer’s weather surprises, consider having your air conditioner tuned-up soon, ideally before May.

Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, offers three reasons why an early clean-and-check is valuable.

1.Your AC will be ready as soon as hot weather hits.

2.If you discover your AC is not working properly, it’s easier to schedule repairs now, than in the middle of summer, when companies are swamped with emergency calls. Eppers adds, “It’s better to catch a problem that’s emerging, than wait until the system breaks down mid-season.”

For example, repairing a small refrigerant leak is a low-cost fix, while needing to replace the compressor because a low refrigerant level destroyed the original one, is a major expense.

3.A tuned-up unit generates more energy savings. Eppers says that a well-functioning air-conditioning system is also more energy efficient, costing less to run all summer.

Eppers explains, “For less than $100, your air conditioner can be properly cleaned and lubricated. The technician should inspect the equipment, check air pressure, and make adjustments. Our company also provides an air-conditioning health report to customers. Sometimes the inspection uncovers immediate problems, or less urgent fixes that can be made at a future date.”

At the check-up, the technician should also clean the condenser coils, calibrate the thermostat, inspect refrigerant levels, and check for leaks. Any electrical parts should be tightened, plus the system’s blower belt and motor should be checked.

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street, Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

Dowe Wagner Bryant logo