It’s that time of the year again. Downtown Crystal Lake’s Ladies’ Night Out is an exciting event that offers a fun night out for all ladies. It’s happening on Thursday, April 13th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The event is free, so there’s no need to RSVP. Stop by the Raue Center for the Arts to pick up your map and get ready for a special night out.

Participating businesses will offer exclusive deals, discounts, and giveaways during Ladies’ Night Out. You’ll find unique gifts you can’t find anywhere else, and with many of the stores staying open late, you can make a night of it.

When you need a break from all that shopping, stop by one of our downtown restaurants for a delicious dinner or a refreshing beverage. Many of them will offer Ladies’ Night Out guests specials, so you can enjoy a meal or snack on the go as you continue exploring all Downtown has to offer.

Ladies’ Night Out is the perfect opportunity to explore Downtown Crystal Lake, find new favorites, and make memories with your friends.

So, mark your calendars and join us for an evening of fun, shopping, and pampering for Ladies’ Night Out in Downtown Crystal Lake on Thursday, April 13th, from 5:00-8:00 pm.

Since you’re marking the calendar, save the date for our Spring Garden Party & Flower Sale on Saturday, May 6th. We will sell flowers from Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery, and Garden Center. Pick up some flowers for Mother’s Day and know that every purchase helps support our Downtown.

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street is a 501c3 organization with a mission to preserve and enhance the Historic Downtown District as the heart of Crystal Lake. We do this by supporting the merchants, promoting Downtown, and producing events that communicate a sense of community pride, heritage, and small-town wholesomeness for future generations.

We look forward to seeing you at Ladies’ Night Out on Thursday, April 13th, and the Spring Garden Party & Flower Sale on Saturday, May 6th.

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org