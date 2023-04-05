Raue Center Presents Terrific Comedy in April!

On Friday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m., Lucy’s Comedy Live! will bring some of the best stand-up comics in Chicagoland to Raue Center! Curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse, this fabulous comedy show will include headliner John Knight, featuring Dame Grant and hosted by Tim Piotrkowski.

Headliner John Knight is a storyteller, using his signature mocking cynicism and cutting-edge deadpan comedy to wow audiences across the east coast. He has opened for Steven Wright and Howie Mandel, and has appeared on Showtime, A&E, and more. Knight’s offbeat humor is culled from the classic comic format of everyday distractions, stretched to their exaggerated limits.

Featured comic Dame Grant is a stand-up comedian, actor and improviser. He was a recent semi-finalist on the Kenan Thompson Ultimate Comedy Experience in New York at Gotham Comedy Club, and is also a headliner at Zanies Comedy Club. Grant recently completed a rigorous acting program at The Academy at Black Box Acting Studio, and has booked roles in indie films and corporate projects. When not performing, he hosts his podcast “The Broke Stops Here.”

Host Tim Piotrkowski is a stand-up comedian in Chicago. He performs stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy at clubs like iO Chicago, Annoyance Theatre, and Zanies Comedy Club.

Tickets are $25, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

On Saturday, April 15 at 8:00 p.m., GreenRoom Improv, a Raue Center resident company, will perform family-friendly improv comedy to brighten your weekend! GreenRoom has performed nationally for over 20 years, specializing in a unique blend of clean, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy. They currently have residencies in two additional theaters: The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin and The Cosman Theater in Huntley. Tickets are $20 (adult) and $13 (student), and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo