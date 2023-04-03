Should I have my parents move in with me?

We are seeing a re-emerging trend of older parents moving in with their adult children. Typical causes for the move include health issues, economic hardships, and loneliness. It may be an ideal solution for everyone, or it might be a recipe for disaster. Wondering if you should have your parents move in? Here are some things to consider:

1. A power struggle can sometimes occur between family members, and stress builds up. Make sure to have clear communication regarding responsibilities, expectations, and even chores. Harmonious family living centers on everyone agreeing on household rules and respectful behavior.

2. If the parent has cognition, mobility, or health issues, you might become the caregiver. Are you willing and able to take care of them emotionally, spiritually, and physically, and assist with their daily living activities? Do you need your income, or can you stay home to caregive for them? Can they afford a caregiver if one is needed?

3. Adults need as much independence as possible. It’s a good idea to have an in-depth discussion about the “what ifs.” Additionally, find out their desires, activities, and what they want their days to look like. Inclusion in the community is important, as many seniors stay home continually and become depressed from lack of socialization. Being part of the family also means being included and, if able, having purpose, such as helping with basic chores around the home.

4. There are many aspects to aging well: getting out in the community regularly, eating right, getting exercise, and proper medication management. If you are close to a community complex, senior center, fitness facility or veteran’s group, you might find that these outlets are a good source of support. Usually these natural friendships grow strong, and the people in social groups support each other, often creating their own activities or small group outings.

Having an aging parent in your home can be a challenge, but it can also be a blessing of bonus time with someone you love.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo