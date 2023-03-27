Raue Center Presents Blues Weekend May 18 - 20th!

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to present a fantastic weekend of Blues from May 18 - 20, 2023! The Raue Center School For The Arts’ Masterclass “A Melodic Approach to Improvisation” will kick off this amazing weekend on May 18th, hosted by two-time Grammy Award winner Ernie Watts, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

On May 19th, Blues legends Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts return to Raue’s main stage for an evening you won’t forget! Siegel is one of the world’s great Blues harmonica players, and is a pianist, singer, and songwriter who learned his craft at the feet of the legendary Bluesmen Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Otis Spann.

Siegel will be joined by Jazz legend and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts. Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa. He played saxophone with The Tonight Show Band for 20 years, and has performed with Jazz greats Pat Metheny and Billy Cobham, among others.

On May 20th, Blues Billboard chart-topper and Raue Center favorite Derrick Procell will round out this incredible Blues Weekend. A terrific singer and songwriter, Procell’s songs have been recorded by Logan Daniels, Melissa Manchester, and BMA Album of the Year winner Shemekia Copeland. His tunes can be found on the television shows The Office, Criminal Minds, and This Is Us, among others, and movie credits include the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird. His current album Hello Mojo! has spent 22 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart, including seven weeks at #1!

Tickets for the Masterclass with Ernie Watts are $20. Tickets for Corky Siegel & Ernie Watts and Derrick Procell start at $30. For the ultimate Blues Weekend experience, the VIP Pass ($125) gets you all three events, exclusive meet-and-greets, premium seating, and more! RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

