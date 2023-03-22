SAVE THE DATES for What’s Happening AT THE DOLE- 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake 815.455.8000

4th Fridays Art Event At The Dole makes its return on March 24th. Hosted by Nancy Merkling Productions, NMP 4th Fridays has been the premier juried art exhibit in McHenry County since 2011. While you are soaking in the talent of many local artists, feel free to relax and enjoy a beverage from the bar, roving snacks & desserts, and take time to stop and listen (or dance!) to

“The Corner Boys” covering everything from Lyle Lovett to Michael Jackson in the Sage Gallery, and the Shufflers in the Mansion, bringing soothing sounds from the 60′s thru today. This event takes place from 6PM to 9PM so don’t miss out on another spectacular 4th Friday at The Dole Mansion.

$10 to enter. Children 17 & under are free with a paid adult. ATM onsite.

Farmers Market+ at The Dole is back on March 26th. Featuring over 40 different farmers & vendors providing you with all your market needs, or the perfect excuse to catch up with friends over lunch & a brunch beverage while listening to singer/songwriter Matt Jaye, and delicious food from Smash’d Burger and Mario’s Cart. Last but not least, don’t forget to sign up to win this month’s FREE Basket Give-Away, filled with sweet & savory goodies just in time for Easter.

For weekly updates please visit: farmersmarketatthedole.org

Finally, The Dole is happy to announce its summer concert series Music Under The Trees. This event will bring nine different bands to the historic mansion. Each of the nine bands all feature a distinct style and energy to the stage as they perform. Each concert will feature a different theme ranging from country night to funk night and everything in between. Music Under the Trees first event is on May 25 and tickets will go on sale soon for all nine events. Keep an eye on thedole.org and its social media channels for updates and ways to purchase tickets for this amazing summer concert series while they last.

The Dole Farmers Market+