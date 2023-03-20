Range of benefits available for children of veterans

If you are a dependent child of a veteran or service member you may qualify for certain benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. And those benefits include health care, life insurance, or money to help pay for school or training. Here is more information about some of these programs:

1. TRICARE

Children of active-duty, retired, or deceased service members (including Medal of Honor recipients, National Guard soldiers, and reservists) may qualify for TRICARE, which provides comprehensive health coverage, including prescription medicine, dental care, and more, according to the VA. The TRICARE program is managed by the Department of Defense.

2. CHAMPVA

If you don’t qualify for TRICARE, children of veterans can also qualify for the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs. This program utilizes cost-sharing to cover some health care services and supplies, according to the VA.

3. PCAFC

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers offers support and services for family caregivers of eligible veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty and meet other eligibility requirements, according to the VA. Services for eligible participants may include a financial stipend, access to health insurance, mental health counseling, caregiver training, and respite care. The PCAFC requires both the child and the veteran to apply together.

4. CWVV

If you are the biological child of a woman Vietnam War Veteran and you’ve been diagnosed with certain birth defects, you may qualify for the Children of Women Vietnam Veterans Health Care Benefits Program, according to the VA. These benefits may help pay for services needed to treat a covered birth defect and related medical conditions.

More information about these programs can be found at https://www.va.gov . Additionally, the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County is also available to help answer questions at (815) 334-4229.

