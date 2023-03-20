Think Floyd, The Ultimate Pink Floyd Tribute Band, Rocks Raue Center on April 1!

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to present the music of Pink Floyd in April! Chicago’s longest-running Pink Floyd tribute band, Think Floyd, is set to rock the Raue at 8:00 p.m. on April 1, 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon.

“When you experience the music of a band like Pink Floyd, you want to celebrate it,” said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center For The Arts. “You want to be surprised and you want to know that the music is great, that the lights are captivating and that the overall experience will move your emotions. This Think Floyd concert will do that!”

Think Floyd started back in 2004 when the long-running cover band, Igneous Biscuit, decided to focus their set around the most popular material it presented: songs by Pink Floyd. Since 2004, Think Floyd USA has continued to celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of all time. Taking inspiration from both the studio recordings and live performances of Pink Floyd, Think Floyd USA offers a high-energy show with a little something for everyone, from die-hard fans to those who just love music.

Think Floyd USA celebrates the music of Pink Floyd with a full-production tribute performance that showcases an energetic and phenomenally-gifted cast, alongside mesmerizing lights and video. Featuring nine passionate musicians and vocalists, Think Floyd USA includes several dedicated founding members who began the journey together in 2004.

Satisfying those who love major hits like “Wish You Were Here”, along with fans craving deep cuts like “Astronomy Domine”, Think Floyd USA hits the stage with passion and joy, and often performs albums in their entirety.

Tickets start at $30, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org , or contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo