Vertigo and Sleeping

Vertigo is a type of dizziness caused by an inner ear disorder, leading to a feeling that the surrounding environment is spinning or moving. This can lead to a lack of balance, headaches, and other symptoms.

Vertigo can disrupt people’s sleep, leaving them tired and unable to rest properly. But with a few simple adjustments, it is possible to find relief from vertigo symptoms and get more quality sleep.

Here are some helpful tips to help you make the most of your sleep when dealing with vertigo:

Adjust Your Sleeping Position - When lying in bed, it can be helpful to adjust your sleeping position to reduce vertigo symptoms. Try placing a pillow between the knees and legs or positioning yourself on your side with the head slightly elevated.

Use of Calming Aromatherapy - Many aromatherapy scents can help you relax before bed and help you sleep more soundly, too. Try lighting a lavender-scented candle or diffusing essential oil in your bedroom for an hour before bed. This will help relax and ease any lingering vertigo symptoms before hitting the pillow.

Invest in a New Mattress - A supportive mattress is essential for anyone suffering from vertigo. So, if yours is due for an upgrade, then now might be a perfect time. Look for mattresses with minimal motion transfer characteristics. These will help reduce the spinning sensation and keep your body aligned.

Consider Medication - If changing your sleeping environment and lifestyle habits don’t seem to help, then it might be time to explore medication options. Talk to your doctor about medications that can relieve vertigo symptoms that could help you get a better night’s rest.

Vertigo can disrupt your life, so getting better sleep is essential for your physical and mental health. With some simple adjustments, you can find tremendous relief from vertigo symptoms and improved sleep quality.

