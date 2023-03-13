Raue Center Presents Van Morrison Tribute: An Irish Heartbeat!

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center For The Arts will present Van Morrison Tribute: An Irish Heartbeat, performed by SoundTracks of a Generation! This energetic tribute performance, which features an incredible 10-piece band, will explore the eclectic journey of Van Morrison’s 55-year musical career. The highlight of this terrific show will be award-winning vocalist and songwriter Derrick Procell.

Procell’s first recording as a lead singer was in Nashville, when he was 16 years old. Originally from Milwaukee, he’s always been a frontman; for years, he wrote and performed with the award-winning touring band Arroyo.

In the 1990s, Procell moved into the recording studio. He has provided vocals and voice-overs for scores of advertising campaigns, including McDonald’s, Chevy, Coca-Cola, and Kellogg’s. He’s also the Beer Voice Guy - if it’s not a microbrew, he’s likely sung for their commercials.

Procell has been writing songs for over 40 years. Some have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee and BMA Album of the Year winner Shemekia Copeland. Procell’s songs have also been featured on the television shows My Name Is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, and The Office, among others. Movie credits include the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird, and Netflix’s original Holidaze. He has received songwriting awards from the Wisconsin Area Music Institute, Los Angeles Songwriters Showcase, and Billboard Magazine.

Why I Choose To Sing The Blues was Procell’s first solo album of original songs. His current release Hello Mojo! was produced by BMA winner Zac Harmon on the Catfood Records label. It has spent 22 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart, including seven weeks at #1! Learn more at www.DerrickProcellMusic.com .

Tickets to this terrific show are $37, $33, or $30, depending on seat location. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount. For tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

